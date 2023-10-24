Sign up
Granny Smith Apple Festival in Eastwood a week ago.
It was in Eastwood in 1868 that Granny Smith started cultivating the sour green apples. Hence the festival every year.
Does anyone actually eat raw Granny Smith apples??🍏 They’re so sour!!
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Dawn
ace
Sure do yum
October 27th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. I seldom eat apples as they are mostly sour.
October 27th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Thry are, I prefer red delicious
October 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a fun event. I would only eat when cooked.
October 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
No but they make delicious apple pies and apple crumble
October 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Not my top apple for sure! But great display.
October 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
October 27th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Love the letters
October 27th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such fun.
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I loved them and even like applesauce with them.
October 27th, 2023
Olwynne
Great fun shot
October 27th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
That's cool information. My grandson loves them!
October 27th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Very, very occasionally!
October 27th, 2023
haskar
ace
I love apples, but we have different varieties.
October 27th, 2023
KV
ace
Awesome.
October 27th, 2023
