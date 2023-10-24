Previous
Granny Smith Apple Festival in Eastwood a week ago. by johnfalconer
Granny Smith Apple Festival in Eastwood a week ago.

It was in Eastwood in 1868 that Granny Smith started cultivating the sour green apples. Hence the festival every year.
Does anyone actually eat raw Granny Smith apples??🍏 They’re so sour!!
John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Dawn ace
Sure do yum
October 27th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. I seldom eat apples as they are mostly sour.
October 27th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Thry are, I prefer red delicious
October 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a fun event. I would only eat when cooked.
October 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
No but they make delicious apple pies and apple crumble
October 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Not my top apple for sure! But great display.
October 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
October 27th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Love the letters
October 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such fun.
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I loved them and even like applesauce with them.
October 27th, 2023  
Olwynne
Great fun shot
October 27th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
That's cool information. My grandson loves them!
October 27th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very, very occasionally!
October 27th, 2023  
haskar ace
I love apples, but we have different varieties.
October 27th, 2023  
KV ace
Awesome.
October 27th, 2023  
