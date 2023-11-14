Sign up
Previous
Photo 435
Rice pudding has one dominant colour
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
933
photos
200
followers
386
following
Views
19
Comments 3
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2023 5:06pm
food
,
rice
,
pudding
,
sixws-145
,
52wc-2023-w46
winghong_ho
Wonderful texture of the pudding.
November 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shot! I never took a liking to rice pudding. Just something about that texture in my mouth.
November 14th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@marlboromaam
I'm with you on that!
November 14th, 2023
