No regular flower - a cool flower. by johnfalconer
Photo 436

No regular flower - a cool flower.

This new respite facility has quite a large outside area. Yesterday, I got to hobble around and take some photos!
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Peter Dulis
lovely
November 15th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous shot of these beauties, lovely detail and colours. How wonderful that you could get out for a change of scenery :-)
November 15th, 2023  
Bucktree
Beautiful capture.
November 15th, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful capture of the details!
November 15th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Bien capté
November 15th, 2023  
Harry J Benson
simply beautiful
November 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 15th, 2023  
Merrelyn
Lovely detail. It must be good to have the opportunity to get outside again.
November 15th, 2023  
