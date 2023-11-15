Sign up
Previous
Photo 436
No regular flower - a cool flower.
This new respite facility has quite a large outside area. Yesterday, I got to hobble around and take some photos!
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
8
5
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
marigold
,
sixws-145
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
November 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of these beauties, lovely detail and colours. How wonderful that you could get out for a change of scenery :-)
November 15th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture.
November 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of the details!
November 15th, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Bien capté
November 15th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
simply beautiful
November 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 15th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely detail. It must be good to have the opportunity to get outside again.
November 15th, 2023
