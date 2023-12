“So Near and Yet so Far”

is a song written by Cole Porter for the 1941 film “You’ll Never Get Rich”. It’s also the name of a 17 minute 1912 silent movie directed by one of the greatest directors of all time, D.W.Griffith.

And it is also the Mona Vale Golf Club which shares a private road with my rehab centre and which fairways and greens can be teasingly seen from my window!!