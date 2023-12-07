Sign up
Previous
Photo 458
Careful! “Big Brother is watching you.”
From George Orwell’s 1984. I had to add the word “careful” to get to six words.
This is a fortnight lily (I think). A type of iris. My last photo of the flowers at respite care.
I moved back a hospital today for two weeks of intensive physio therapy. I hope there are photo opportunities at the new place.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
4
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
957
photos
200
followers
383
following
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2023 2:17pm
flower
,
iris
,
lily
,
manly
,
vale
,
respite
Kathy A
ace
These lilies are so pretty
December 7th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice!
December 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
It is also an indigenous Dietes to SA, two tone or double colour. Beautifully captured.
December 7th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
December 7th, 2023
