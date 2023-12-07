Previous
Careful! “Big Brother is watching you.” by johnfalconer
Careful! “Big Brother is watching you.”

From George Orwell’s 1984. I had to add the word “careful” to get to six words.

This is a fortnight lily (I think). A type of iris. My last photo of the flowers at respite care.

I moved back a hospital today for two weeks of intensive physio therapy. I hope there are photo opportunities at the new place.
Kathy A ace
These lilies are so pretty
December 7th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Nice!
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
It is also an indigenous Dietes to SA, two tone or double colour. Beautifully captured.
December 7th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
December 7th, 2023  
