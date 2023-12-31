Sign up
Photo 482
”I could not live without champagne.
In victory I deserve it, in defeat I need it".
Winston Churchill
December words “Year’s end”
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
4
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
981
photos
203
followers
334
following
132% complete
View this month »
Views
2
2
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
2022/23
Tags
champagne
,
happy_new_year
,
etsooi-156
,
dec23words
,
sixws-146
,
composite-61
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy New Year John - here's to Health and Happiness in 2024😉
December 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy new year John.
December 31st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect happy New year
December 31st, 2023
JackieR
ace
what a fabulous photo. favved
December 31st, 2023
