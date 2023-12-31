Previous
”I could not live without champagne. by johnfalconer
Photo 482

”I could not live without champagne.

In victory I deserve it, in defeat I need it".
Winston Churchill

December words “Year’s end”
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy New Year John - here's to Health and Happiness in 2024😉
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Happy new year John.
December 31st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect happy New year
December 31st, 2023  
JackieR ace
what a fabulous photo. favved
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise