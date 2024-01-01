"The best is yet to come."-

said the late Frank Sinatra and then Robin Sharma, the Canadian author (and I personally think, philosopher) says: "Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life." (75 is his number not mine!)



And finally that brings us to William Shakespeare "Come, gentlemen (and of course ladies), I hope we shall drink down all unkindness."



Cheers and may your New Year be filled with the simple joys of life and the warmth of family and friends. Happy New Year!



As we step into another year, may it be filled with (photographic) possibilities, renewed energy, and opportunities for us to grow and thrive.



And remember when lining up your next photo:



“There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer.”

- Ansel Adams.



And:



“If your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough.”

- Robert Capa



Happy 365 photography.



This photograph is the Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks from the balcony. This is as close as I got!!