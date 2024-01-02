Previous
Beautiful Flower With A Million Meanings by johnfalconer
Photo 484

Beautiful Flower With A Million Meanings

Frangipani trees are known for their resilience and ability to bloom even after they have been uprooted, symbolizing resilience and renewal.

This characteristic is a metaphor for life's cyclical nature, reminding us that even in the face of challenges, new beginnings and growth are possible.

Here’s the link from whence the above comes:
https://bali.com/bali/travel-guide/culture/frangipani-flower
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
winghong_ho
Great shot and lovely words.
January 2nd, 2024  
Sam Palmer
I love that hint of pink in the back of the new leaves.
January 2nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice image, nice text.
January 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@wh2021 @samcat @billdavidson
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. It took me forever to get even this photo. It’s in our garden but the wind was quite strong so I tried to hold the branches still while holding a “ten ton Nikon” in my other hand! Very funny.
January 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture of the detail in this plant. And wonderful words to be remembered going into 2024
January 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I was confused for a moment. I mixed it up with frangipane, which is a ground almond based filling for pastries! Following your link, I found a whole new world! Beautiful sounding plant and I like your very tactile image.
January 2nd, 2024  
