Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 484
Beautiful Flower With A Million Meanings
Frangipani trees are known for their resilience and ability to bloom even after they have been uprooted, symbolizing resilience and renewal.
This characteristic is a metaphor for life's cyclical nature, reminding us that even in the face of challenges, new beginnings and growth are possible.
Here’s the link from whence the above comes:
https://bali.com/bali/travel-guide/culture/frangipani-flower
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
984
photos
203
followers
335
following
132% complete
View this month »
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
Latest from all albums
478
479
480
481
482
165
483
484
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd January 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
frangipani
,
sixws-146
winghong_ho
Great shot and lovely words.
January 2nd, 2024
Sam Palmer
I love that hint of pink in the back of the new leaves.
January 2nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nice image, nice text.
January 2nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@wh2021
@samcat
@billdavidson
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. It took me forever to get even this photo. It’s in our garden but the wind was quite strong so I tried to hold the branches still while holding a “ten ton Nikon” in my other hand! Very funny.
January 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture of the detail in this plant. And wonderful words to be remembered going into 2024
January 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I was confused for a moment. I mixed it up with frangipane, which is a ground almond based filling for pastries! Following your link, I found a whole new world! Beautiful sounding plant and I like your very tactile image.
January 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. It took me forever to get even this photo. It’s in our garden but the wind was quite strong so I tried to hold the branches still while holding a “ten ton Nikon” in my other hand! Very funny.