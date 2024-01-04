Previous
“Do not mess with my hive.” by johnfalconer
Photo 485

“Do not mess with my hive.”

I had to stay home again today so I just put together a collage of some of my attempts at photos of bees.

Two photos were taken on a Fujifilm camera and three were taken on iPhones.

Yes. The top left photo is an enormous “clump” of bees! I’ve read that they act like this when they haven’t yet built or they have lost their hive and they’re in the process of building another one. The “clump” apparently is 100% all bees clinging on to one another.
Harry J Benson ace
Excellent story collage
January 3rd, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Fabulous details :)
January 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
January 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Amazing collage! I realise how important bees are to us, but glad I’ve never Seen them swarming like that.
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent captures.
January 3rd, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I have heard that if the queen is on the move the workers will do this to protect her. If I was a bee I don't know if I would want that kind of protection. You would think it would suffocate her. Great collage all the same!
January 3rd, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful collage
January 3rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom @skipt07 @mittens @illinilass @pdulis @swillinbillyflynn @hjbenson
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
The “clump” of bees was on a golf course. You wouldn’t want hit them with your golf ball!!!
January 3rd, 2024  
Desi
Absolutely incredible. Some lovely photos here
January 3rd, 2024  
