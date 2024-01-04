“Do not mess with my hive.”

I had to stay home again today so I just put together a collage of some of my attempts at photos of bees.



Two photos were taken on a Fujifilm camera and three were taken on iPhones.



Yes. The top left photo is an enormous “clump” of bees! I’ve read that they act like this when they haven’t yet built or they have lost their hive and they’re in the process of building another one. The “clump” apparently is 100% all bees clinging on to one another.