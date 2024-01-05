Sign up
Photo 486
Never park your car under seagulls.
Again this photo was taken some time ago.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
3rd January 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
seagull
,
rick
,
sixws-146
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this photo 😂😱😊
January 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
January 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-cute
January 4th, 2024
Desi
Oh my word. Very clever!
January 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s a large piece of seagull poop.
January 4th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@365projectorgchristine
@joansmor
@pdulis
@seacreature
Thanks for commenting. I didn’t notice the seagull and its shadow until well after I took the photo. This was an open air sculpture.
January 4th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@wakelys
Thanks. The seagulls in Sydney save it up until they can find a red car!!
January 4th, 2024
