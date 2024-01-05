Previous
Never park your car under seagulls. by johnfalconer
Never park your car under seagulls.

Again this photo was taken some time ago.
John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this photo 😂😱😊
January 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Clever
January 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-cute
January 4th, 2024  
Desi
Oh my word. Very clever!
January 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s a large piece of seagull poop.
January 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@365projectorgchristine @joansmor @pdulis @seacreature
Thanks for commenting. I didn’t notice the seagull and its shadow until well after I took the photo. This was an open air sculpture.
January 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@wakelys
Thanks. The seagulls in Sydney save it up until they can find a red car!!
January 4th, 2024  
