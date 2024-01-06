Sign up
Photo 487
Photo 487
The black jellybean conundrum is solved!!
The conundrum about black jellybeans solved!!
Best on black!!! Of course!!!
Former President Ronald Reagan famously said:
“You can tell a lot about a fellow's character by his way of eating jellybeans.”
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
6
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
987
photos
205
followers
336
following
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
Views
Comments 6
Fav's 3
Album
Tags
black
,
sweet
,
jellybean
,
sixws-146
Bec
ace
Yum! Totally works on black background. Cool concept.
January 5th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture.
January 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
January 5th, 2024
Cordiander
Surprise! I thought they were black beans :).
January 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous low key shot! I don't think I have ever eaten a black one.
January 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
January 5th, 2024
