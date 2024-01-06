Previous
The black jellybean conundrum is solved!! by johnfalconer
Former President Ronald Reagan famously said:
“You can tell a lot about a fellow's character by his way of eating jellybeans.”
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Bec ace
Yum! Totally works on black background. Cool concept.
January 5th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture.
January 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
January 5th, 2024  
Cordiander
Surprise! I thought they were black beans :).
January 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous low key shot! I don't think I have ever eaten a black one.
January 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
January 5th, 2024  
