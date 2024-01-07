“…a Nectarine - good God how fine.”

The full quote is “Talking of Pleasure, this moment I was writing with one hand, and with the other holding to my mouth a nectarine - good God how fine.” John Keats (1795-1821)



And I adapted this from Wikipedia:

Nectarines are a stone fruit that grow in trees with access to plenty of sunshine. Since nectarines do not have a fuzzy skin, they grow a thicker skin to help protect them against pests and the environment. These fruits contain vitamin C, potassium, iron, fluoride and fiber.



I took the photo two days ago. I then removed the background and I then used it in an editing app with magazine and poster templates.



These nectarines were so good that I bought another 4 today!!