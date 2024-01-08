Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 490
My grandson. But not my photo!
My 17yo grandson and his family are skiing at the moment and they sent me a bunch of photos. I put together this collage of him and I played around with black and white. The snowboard jump (top right) is from a video.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
990
photos
208
followers
335
following
134% complete
View this month »
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
family
,
skiing
,
sixws-146
Beverley
ace
Totally awesome! Beautiful! Clever grandson. I know how proud you are feeling… it’s a wonderful feeling.
January 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic coolage
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great collage!
January 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful collage!
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage.
January 9th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@marlboromaam
@corinnec
@joansmor
@beverley365
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. I’m a little bit envious of them really.
January 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. I’m a little bit envious of them really.