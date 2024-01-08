Previous
My grandson. But not my photo! by johnfalconer
Photo 490

My grandson. But not my photo!

My 17yo grandson and his family are skiing at the moment and they sent me a bunch of photos. I put together this collage of him and I played around with black and white. The snowboard jump (top right) is from a video.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Totally awesome! Beautiful! Clever grandson. I know how proud you are feeling… it’s a wonderful feeling.
January 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic coolage
January 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great collage!
January 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful collage!
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful collage.
January 9th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @marlboromaam @corinnec @joansmor @beverley365
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. I’m a little bit envious of them really.
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise