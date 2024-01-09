Previous
Artificial Intelligence assistance with this image by johnfalconer
I photographed a friend of mine at a function a few years ago. That’s her at bottom left.

I then imported that photo into a (so called) AI Photo App. I selected a template and pressed just one button. And her face was sort of transferred onto this image.

I then removed the background from the original photo and superimposed the cutout onto the AI produced photo for comparison. The body of the AI photo, while not my friend’s body, it so close it might as well be.

I’m amazed.
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
FBailey ace
Seriously impressive (and a tiny bit scary)!
January 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant, well done - she’ll love it
January 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@fbailey @rensala
Thanks. I hope she recognises herself.
January 10th, 2024  
