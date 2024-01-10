Sign up
Photo 492
I don’t really like strawberries.
"The sight of rotten fruit reminds us that beauty is fleeting.” (I have no idea who said this!)
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
992
photos
208
followers
337
following
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Tags
fruit
,
strawberries
,
rotten
,
sixws-146
Diana
ace
such a true saying, I just hope I will not reach this stage ;-)
January 11th, 2024
