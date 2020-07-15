Previous
May I cut in! by johnfalconer
May I cut in!

We had huge waves on Sydney beaches today. This was taken from the Manly Beach headland. It was a bit late and a bit dark and a bit cold and wet but there were hundreds of people on the cliff watching. (The top guy dropped out of this 8-10m wave)
John Falconer

