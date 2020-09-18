Sign up
Scottish squirrel.
My only photo of a squirrel taken a few years ago in a Scottish car park.
We’re in a Covid 29 lockdown at the moment so it’s a bit hard (illegal) to get out and take photos.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
scotland
