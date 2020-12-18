Previous
Next
Ice? by johnfalconer
127 / 365

Ice?

This is a so called new style “medical proactive” in the CBD of Sydney. There is a huge gap between the last three letters of “practice” and the rest of the sign. It gets attention anyway.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise