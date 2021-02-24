Sign up
Partially restored Nicholson or Stannard ferry
These ferries were owned privately and worked in Sydney harbour as well as the waters north and south.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
11
1
2020/21
iPhone 11 Pro Max
28th February 2021 2:47pm
black
and
white
sydney
ferry
manly
stannard
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice black and white scene!
March 4th, 2021
