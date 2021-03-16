Sign up
Almost too wet for seagull
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
2020/21
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX530 HS
Taken
16th March 2021 6:37pm
Tags
seagull
,
sydney
,
harbour
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
It sure doesn't look happy.
March 16th, 2021
Jennie B.
ace
The expression says it all, lol
March 16th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot! And the rain keeps a comin
March 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! What an expression.
March 16th, 2021
