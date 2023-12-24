Previous
Next
Charity Christmas lights by josiegilbert
Photo 666

Charity Christmas lights

We went to visit some friends in Chichester and had to take a diversion through Eastergate on the way home. A row of houses had filled their gardens with Christmas lights to raise money for local charities.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s what I call making an effort.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise