I saw @yaorenliu https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365 ) image and was hooked to try the new technique challenge ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43258/new-technique-challenge-multiple-exposure-ventosa-technique). I think that this is a perfect opportunity for me, to be out of focus, blurred, lensbabyish. A composite of 6 jpegs at varying levels of opacity.Found a bouquet of flowers for 99cents at the store and knew they belonged at my house. We haven't really had much spring color around here yet so, learning this technique helps with my brown winter blues.