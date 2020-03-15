Previous
Off to the Canyon by joysabin
Photo 1291

Off to the Canyon

Yesterday was a painting frenzy. I didn't get around taking a shot since I was up to my ears with painting my son's room. This is a pencil drawing edit of the same steam engine from a week ago.
