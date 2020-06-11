Sign up
Photo 1379
Research
I have an old version of Photoshop - CS5 that I bought in 2011. I don't 'cotton' to the subscription model. Anywho, I recently found this book (
https://www.amazon.com/Black-White-Photography-Digital-Age/dp/0715325620/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=black+and+white+photography+in+the+digital+age&qid=1591913717&sr=8-2
) in a used bookstore. It was written prior to my version coming out (I think) so is shows mostly what my version can do and how to do it. I also like to scan it now and then to spark my muse into action.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th June 2020 10:18am
b&w
,
books for learning
