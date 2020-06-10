Sign up
Photo 1378
Stepped into learning
This started out quite normally but then edits took over. Along the way, I came up for air and learned some new things about Photoshop.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1744
photos
148
followers
164
following
377% complete
View this month »
Tags
edits gone wild
Melvina McCaw
Well it was worth the time for sure , this is a very interesting image!
June 11th, 2020
