Previous
Next
So still by joysabin
Photo 1422

So still

Some grapes and things a bit grunge'd out. I am sorry about not keeping current with my comments, still trying to find a 'new' comfortable spot to plop down with my laptop. My back hasn't given me a complete green light for any chair to do so, yet.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise