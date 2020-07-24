Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1422
So still
Some grapes and things a bit grunge'd out. I am sorry about not keeping current with my comments, still trying to find a 'new' comfortable spot to plop down with my laptop. My back hasn't given me a complete green light for any chair to do so, yet.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1788
photos
151
followers
166
following
389% complete
View this month »
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st July 2020 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
live
,
grapes
,
rose
,
grunge
,
still
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close