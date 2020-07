Still connected

I saw this on a recent walk in my neighborhood. It hit me as poignant. The unprecedented and exceptionally tense emotional paths we walk currently are taking a toll on all. There is an important point that should be stressed, we are still connected. We may feel frayed and tattered but we still part of the whole. My deepest hope is that we can re-weave ourselves stronger and wiser, world wide.



Stay safe, and sane!