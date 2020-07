Out of the corner of my eye

While trying to tickle my muse today, I ended up watching photography documentaries on Amazon Prime. This one about artist Hank Virgona ( https://www.amazon.com/Nothing-Changes-Art-Hanks-Sake/dp/B07SMB6Q8N/ref=sr_1_8?crid=PDQF8Z9Q2QGG&dchild=1&keywords=photography+documentary&qid=1595806963&s=instant-video&sprefix=photo%2Cinstant-video%2C373&sr=1-8 ) is one I would definitely recommend. One of his tenets that resonated with me was 'things out of the corner of your eye could really be something to explore'- not an exact quote but close. I have an old treadle sewing table in the corner of my room that often serves as a stage of sorts as well as where I use my sewing machine. It caught my eye and I played with a few items.