Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1424
Out of the corner of my eye
While trying to tickle my muse today, I ended up watching photography documentaries on Amazon Prime. This one about artist Hank Virgona (
https://www.amazon.com/Nothing-Changes-Art-Hanks-Sake/dp/B07SMB6Q8N/ref=sr_1_8?crid=PDQF8Z9Q2QGG&dchild=1&keywords=photography+documentary&qid=1595806963&s=instant-video&sprefix=photo%2Cinstant-video%2C373&sr=1-8
) is one I would definitely recommend. One of his tenets that resonated with me was 'things out of the corner of your eye could really be something to explore'- not an exact quote but close. I have an old treadle sewing table in the corner of my room that often serves as a stage of sorts as well as where I use my sewing machine. It caught my eye and I played with a few items.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1790
photos
150
followers
165
following
390% complete
View this month »
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th July 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
angel
,
still
,
dried rose
,
sewing table
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close