Nestled in Mom's arms by joysabin
Photo 1443

Nestled in Mom's arms

Day 14 of August words - Nestle. My Riley pup is terrified of thunder. During last week's storm, she hopped on the couch and straight into my lap and shook. I was able to calm her down after we both shook for some time and snag a few phone shots.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Walks @ 7

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Aw poor thing. Luckily neither of mine are bothered by thunder or fireworks but my daughter’s dog is. It is so distressing to see. Lovely shot of her schnozzle though.
August 14th, 2020  
