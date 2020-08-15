Octagon 8-15

An 8 petal bloom. I am asking for honest criticism about this, here is how I did this
I set out to capture an octagon for today’s August word prompt. I had my Helios lens on my IR converted Sony A37. I was looking for bokeh to surround the flower, the reason for using the Helios.
Focal distance from the flower of approximately 18 inches
ISO – 100
F 2.8
Shutter” 1/640
Bright sun @ 12:39pm
Edits: - Photoshop CS5
RAW converted DNG (necessary as my version of Photoshop is 9+ years old and doesn’t recognize my camera)
White balance adjusted for Infrared – temperature 2000 & tint -33
Blacks +41
Clarity +100 (this is a manual focus lens and often needs clarity tweaking in post)
All other RAW to DNG adjustments left alone
Channel mixed red to blue and blue to red 100% each
Auto Color
Silver efex Pro
Preset filter #36 – Antique Plate II
Silver efex Pro
Preset filter #20 – Fine Art Framed
I welcome all (positive or negative) comments and suggestions.
You have been very creative with you editing and it has really paid off!