Octagon 8-15

An 8 petal bloom. I am asking for honest criticism about this, here is how I did this



I set out to capture an octagon for today’s August word prompt. I had my Helios lens on my IR converted Sony A37. I was looking for bokeh to surround the flower, the reason for using the Helios.

Focal distance from the flower of approximately 18 inches

ISO – 100

F 2.8

Shutter” 1/640

Bright sun @ 12:39pm



Edits: - Photoshop CS5

RAW converted DNG (necessary as my version of Photoshop is 9+ years old and doesn’t recognize my camera)

White balance adjusted for Infrared – temperature 2000 & tint -33

Blacks +41

Clarity +100 (this is a manual focus lens and often needs clarity tweaking in post)

All other RAW to DNG adjustments left alone



Channel mixed red to blue and blue to red 100% each

Auto Color

Silver efex Pro

Preset filter #36 – Antique Plate II

Silver efex Pro

Preset filter #20 – Fine Art Framed



I welcome all (positive or negative) comments and suggestions.

