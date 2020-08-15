Previous
Octagon 8-15 by joysabin
Octagon 8-15

An 8 petal bloom. I am asking for honest criticism about this, here is how I did this

I set out to capture an octagon for today’s August word prompt. I had my Helios lens on my IR converted Sony A37. I was looking for bokeh to surround the flower, the reason for using the Helios.
Focal distance from the flower of approximately 18 inches
ISO – 100
F 2.8
Shutter” 1/640
Bright sun @ 12:39pm

Edits: - Photoshop CS5
RAW converted DNG (necessary as my version of Photoshop is 9+ years old and doesn’t recognize my camera)
White balance adjusted for Infrared – temperature 2000 & tint -33
Blacks +41
Clarity +100 (this is a manual focus lens and often needs clarity tweaking in post)
All other RAW to DNG adjustments left alone

Channel mixed red to blue and blue to red 100% each
Auto Color
Silver efex Pro
Preset filter #36 – Antique Plate II
Silver efex Pro
Preset filter #20 – Fine Art Framed

I welcome all (positive or negative) comments and suggestions.
15th August 2020

Melvina McCaw
Well I can only speak for myself I think it turned out beautifully!
You have been very creative with you editing and it has really paid off!
August 16th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Forgot to say Fav!
August 16th, 2020  
