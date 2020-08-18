Sign up
Photo 1447
Red
August word of the day, Red. I love the color, it has been revered, maligned, and celebrated throughout history. (
https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-history-red
).
I also got lucky with being able to include an abstract with my august words challenge.
PS- Happy 100 year birthday to the 19th amendment - Women's Right to Vote in the USA.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Tags
abstractaug2020
aug20words
JackieR
ace
Is this s huuuuge ruby or a jelly??
Interesting history lesson on red too, thanks for that.
This is very pretty
August 18th, 2020
