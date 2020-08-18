Previous
Red by joysabin
Photo 1447

Red

August word of the day, Red. I love the color, it has been revered, maligned, and celebrated throughout history. ( https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-history-red ).

I also got lucky with being able to include an abstract with my august words challenge.

PS- Happy 100 year birthday to the 19th amendment - Women's Right to Vote in the USA.
JackieR ace
Is this s huuuuge ruby or a jelly??
Interesting history lesson on red too, thanks for that.

This is very pretty
August 18th, 2020  
