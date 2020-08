Cute Stranger

I've noticed that the level of seed has been falling much quicker recently. I now know why, a little chipmunk who until just a couple of days ago was eating up the spilled seeds on the porch. I guess he got tired of being a bottom feeder. I first saw his tail curled around front to back and then he made a run for the post as I opened the front door. Maybe I'll get a dish for him which is lower to the ground. All of his antics were 5+ feet in the air.