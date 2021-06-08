Sign up
Photo 1740
Still life with Penstemons no 3
Now for the color
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2106
photos
155
followers
171
following
476% complete
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th June 2021 11:38am
Tags
lensbaby
,
still life
Hope D Jennings
ace
Stunning!!!!
June 9th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Oh, very nice! I love the simplicity of form
June 9th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
The lighting on this is very nice.
June 9th, 2021
