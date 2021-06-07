Previous
Next
Still life with Penstemons no 2 by joysabin
Photo 1739

Still life with Penstemons no 2

Just a little mono today
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful b&w! Love the textures and striking shapes.
June 8th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The shapes and contours created by these objects is very eye-catching. Excellent still life!
June 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise