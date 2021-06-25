Previous
Can't stand up by joysabin
Photo 1757

Can't stand up

While walking my dog today, I spotted this fence near a local park.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a marvelous shot! It reminds of palms.
June 26th, 2021  
Yao RL
Love love it!
June 26th, 2021  
