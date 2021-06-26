Sign up
Photo 1758
EditCrazy
These White Oriental Lilies ( Lilium ‘Casa Blanca’) are just starting to fade and become almost translucent so off into editland they went.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Tags
b&w
lilies
pencil sketch
52-wc-2021-w26
Jean
ace
a beautiful edit!
June 26th, 2021
moni kozi
Excellent result
June 26th, 2021
