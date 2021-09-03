Previous
Walking down memory lane by joysabin
Photo 1827

Walking down memory lane

Not a great composition by any means but one that hit my heart strings. I think that memories don't need edits.

Mr. S and I had gone downtown to pick up his bike after it was tended to at one of the local bike shops. We also needed a trowel to do some digging in the garden so we stopped at hardware store just down the block from the bike shop. Robnetts has been in business for 100+ years ( https://www.robnettshardware.com/ ). It was so nice to see a Corvallis institution still around. This is a store which still has the wooden floors that creak as you walk around. The sound brought back a flood of memories of dime stores and such from my childhood. I will make the effort to shop here when I need some small pieces of hardware. Big box stores don't have the personal and individual service that this store offers.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a lovely shot and I truly appreciate your narrative. Love old creaky wooden floors. =)
September 4th, 2021  
