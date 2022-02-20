Previous
Day 20 by joysabin
Photo 2000

Day 20

Day 20 is for low key shots which emphasize black. I went for a walk before the showers started and brought the IR camera.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Walks @ 7

Mags ace
Beautiful! Looking like bad weather is coming.
February 20th, 2022  
