Photo 2000
Day 20
Day 20 is for low key shots which emphasize black. I went for a walk before the showers started and brought the IR camera.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
365
SLT-A37
20th February 2022 10:57am
road
b&w
trees
clouds
infrared
for2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Looking like bad weather is coming.
February 20th, 2022
