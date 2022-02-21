Previous
Day 21 by joysabin
Photo 2001

Day 21

Low key emphasizing black. All of my ideas and attempts from today totally just bombed so off to the archives for a fog shot.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Sharon Lee ace
Great atmosphere
February 22nd, 2022  
Annie D ace
wonderfully atmospheric fog shot :)
February 22nd, 2022  
