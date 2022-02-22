Sign up
Photo 2002
Day 22
High key emphasizing white. The magic of editland never ceases to amaze and confound me
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
b&w
,
highkey
,
for2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
It’s Doctor Bunsen Honeydew!!!
February 23rd, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
@graemestevens
Loved the The Muppet Show. Now off to rabbit hole on YouTube.....
February 23rd, 2022
