Day 22 by joysabin
Day 22

High key emphasizing white. The magic of editland never ceases to amaze and confound me
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Graeme Stevens ace
It’s Doctor Bunsen Honeydew!!!
February 23rd, 2022  
@graemestevens Loved the The Muppet Show. Now off to rabbit hole on YouTube.....
February 23rd, 2022  
