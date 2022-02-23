Previous
Next
Day 23 by joysabin
Photo 2003

Day 23

Just a simple B&W with shape - for some strange reason simple shape didn't grab me today.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise