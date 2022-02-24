Sign up
Photo 2004
Day 24
Day 24, B&W emphasizing lines. A crop circle with a crew cut.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
5
2
365
SLT-A37
24th February 2022 12:32pm
b&w
lines
infrared
for2022
joeyM
ace
❤️💕❤️
February 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
A lovely field with a view!
February 25th, 2022
