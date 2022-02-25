Previous
Next
Day 25 by joysabin
Photo 2005

Day 25

Day 25 B&W featuring shape. I took advantage of the sun today as rain is on its way back. We went to a local park with hills but the views from those hills - will have to bring a different camera next time.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Neat shot!
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise