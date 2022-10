Shapes and Negative Shadows

Etsooi'd to the max but I had fun.....I started out in paint.net with the pencil sketch, then did a bit of curve adjustments (okay, strange adjustments) then Silver Efex fine art high key framed preset and finally added a black border in color efex. I really like the pencil sketch feature in (getpaint.net ) it is the easiest pencil rendering adjustment that I've found.