Previous
Next
Greens with glass by joysabin
Photo 2248

Greens with glass

Study of greens today
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love the composition and the light
October 26th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful composition and lighting
October 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
So very lovely!
October 27th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I really like this! The arrangement, the light, the reflections, the edit - bravo!
October 27th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Ooh! this is fabulous, the reflections on the glass surfaces are perfect and I love your color palette! Superb still life!
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise