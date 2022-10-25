Previous
Yellow and Shadows by joysabin
Yellow and Shadows

Yellow was the theme today.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
A very lovely still. Love the pitcher and goblet.
October 26th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Well done
October 26th, 2022  
