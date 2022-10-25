Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2247
Yellow and Shadows
Yellow was the theme today.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2613
photos
147
followers
160
following
615% complete
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th October 2022 1:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
banana
,
spoon
,
cup
,
pitcher
,
still life
,
lemons
Mags
ace
A very lovely still. Love the pitcher and goblet.
October 26th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Well done
October 26th, 2022
