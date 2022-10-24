Previous
Next
Late Afternoon by joysabin
Photo 2246

Late Afternoon

I am going to try and explore still life images this week. I haven't really ever felt completely comfortable creating these.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Great still life and lovely shadows
October 24th, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
Great use of natural light to create the shadows.
October 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love it!
October 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise