Photo 2292
Lensbaby Rose
Working with the Twist 60 and some extension tubes. Happy Friday to all of 365
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2658
photos
148
followers
161
following
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
14
2
365
NIKON D810
9th December 2022 3:41pm
rose
,
key
,
lensbaby
,
low
,
water drops
,
twise 60
Mags
ace
Lovely color!
December 10th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Interesting abstract look
December 10th, 2022
