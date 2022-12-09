Previous
Lensbaby Rose by joysabin
Photo 2292

Lensbaby Rose

Working with the Twist 60 and some extension tubes. Happy Friday to all of 365
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Lovely color!
December 10th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Interesting abstract look
December 10th, 2022  
