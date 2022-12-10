One Shot and Slap

On our way home from the Audubon Art Festival in Portland today, we stopped at Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge. ( https://www.stateparks.com/ankeny_national_wildlife_refuge_in_oregon.html ) A great many of the trails are closed this time of year but we were able to go a portion of the rail trail with its raised boardwalk. This beaver was munching near the walkway. I focused then clicked my shutter and then got 'slapped' and it dove under the water. It was a true gift to be able to get this close and capture an image. I was leaning over the boardwalk rail so I am guessing that I was about 10 feet from it.
Earlier on the rail trail we did spot a muskrat also munching and swimming. This little guy just wasn't bothered by us taking his/her picture in the least. It was much smaller than the beaver and had the characteristic rat-like tail.