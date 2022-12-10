Previous
One Shot and Slap by joysabin
Photo 2293

One Shot and Slap

On our way home from the Audubon Art Festival in Portland today, we stopped at Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge. ( https://www.stateparks.com/ankeny_national_wildlife_refuge_in_oregon.html ) A great many of the trails are closed this time of year but we were able to go a portion of the rail trail with its raised boardwalk. This beaver was munching near the walkway. I focused then clicked my shutter and then got 'slapped' and it dove under the water. It was a true gift to be able to get this close and capture an image. I was leaning over the boardwalk rail so I am guessing that I was about 10 feet from it.

Earlier on the rail trail we did spot a muskrat also munching and swimming. This little guy just wasn't bothered by us taking his/her picture in the least. It was much smaller than the beaver and had the characteristic rat-like tail.
