Photo 2387
All steamed up
No need to comment, my back is causing issues today so I went with a shot from yesterday. Someday, I may learn how to 'make' steam or smoke with edits but for now, I'll go with the real thing. Now off to the Tylenol bottle.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2753
photos
151
followers
160
following
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th March 2023 5:30pm
Privacy
Public
Granagringa
ace
you are sooo inspiring, seeing what is there! and making it art-ish. That there is so much light from the window would seem to to have made this a difficult lighting challenge and you did it soooo well.
March 13th, 2023
