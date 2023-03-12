Previous
Next
All steamed up by joysabin
Photo 2387

All steamed up

No need to comment, my back is causing issues today so I went with a shot from yesterday. Someday, I may learn how to 'make' steam or smoke with edits but for now, I'll go with the real thing. Now off to the Tylenol bottle.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
you are sooo inspiring, seeing what is there! and making it art-ish. That there is so much light from the window would seem to to have made this a difficult lighting challenge and you did it soooo well.
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise